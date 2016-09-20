FLORENCE, Italy, Sept 20 Italian prosecutors on
Tuesday asked for a 16-year prison sentence for the former chief
executive of the national rail company at a trial in connection
with a 2009 rail disaster in which 32 people died.
In one of Italy's worst rail tragedies, a freight train
hauling liquefied gas derailed and exploded in the Tuscan
seaside town of Viareggio. The 32 victims died in the
subsequent fire.
Prosecutors in the court of Lucca have accused Mauro
Moretti, who led rail company Ferrovie dello Stato from
September 2006 to 2014, of responsibility for the disaster and
other offences including homicide through negligence, judiciary
sources told Reuters.
Moretti, who is now head of state-controlled defence group
Leonardo, told reporters in Rome on Tuesday that he
had repeatedly expressed condolences to the families of the
victims.
He did not specifically comment on the prosecutors' request.
