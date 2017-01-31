LUCCA Italy Jan 31 A judge on Tuesday condemned the former CEO of Italy's state railways company Mauro Moretti to 7 years in prison for his role in one of the country's worst rail tragedies.

Prosecutors in September had asked for a 16-year prison sentence for Moretti, who is currently CEO of state-run defence group Leonardo.

In June 2009 a freight train hauling liquefied gas derailed, partly overturned and exploded in the Tuscan seaside town of Viareggio. The subsequent fire and collapse of a building killed 32 people.

Leonardo was not immediately available for a comment.

Shares in Leonardo were down more than 3 percent at 1421 GMT, their lowest in more than two months.

(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Stephen Jewkes)