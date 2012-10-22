ROME Oct 22 Trading of shares in Italy could
fall by 30 percent and that of derivative products by 80 percent
as a result of a new tax on financial transactions Rome plans to
introduce next year, according to a bill due to go before
parliament this week.
Italy was one of 11 euro zone countries that agreed earlier
this month to go ahead with the tax and could now become one of
the first states in the bloc to actually implement it. France
introduced a trading levy in August.
The Italian bill, which will start its journey in parliament
on Tuesday, estimates proceeds from the tax will be 1.09 billion
euros a year, with a tax rate of 0.05 percent for transactions
on shares and derivatives. The new levy will come into force on
Jan.1, 2013.
The revenue estimate is based on what the draft says is a
prudent forecast of "possible reductions in the volumes of
transactions" once the tax comes into force, specifically
mentioning the possibility that trading could move to other
financial centres.
In the case of share transactions, which in 2011 totalled
710 billion euros, the bill factors in a 30 percent fall. That
rises to 80 percent in the case of trading on derivative
contracts, whose nominal value is estimated at 9.5 trillion
euros.
The Italian version of the so-called "Tobin tax" will not
apply to new share issues.
Crucially for a country with a public debt of more than 120
percent of GDP, it will not be levied on government bonds,
Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Friday. A government
source told Reuters on Monday most corporate bonds were also
likely to be excluded.
"What looks likely to be included is hybrid bonds that are
convertible into shares," the source said, speaking on condition
of anonymity and adding the bill could be substantially amended
by parliament.
The Tobin tax initiative has been pushed hard by Germany and
France but strongly opposed by Britain, Sweden and others.
Critics say it could distort the EU's single market by
giving financial companies incentives to shift business to
European centres where the tax is not levied - or away from
Europe altogether.
Italy's brokers association Assosim also says the levy risks
hurting small investors more than speculators.
The Milan bourse, which is owned by the London Stock
Exchange, declined to comment on the impact of the tax.
The bourse is already struggling to keep up with rivals as its
market capitalisation, and the number of listed companies, is
declining.
According to data from market regulator Consob, Milan's
total market capitalisation, as a percentage of gross domestic
product, fell to 21 percent last year from 27 percent - below
levels seen in the 1940s and 1960s. The ratio was 37 percent in
Germany, 55 percent in France and more than 140 percent in
Britain, Consob said.