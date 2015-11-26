MILAN Nov 26 Italy's treasury offered to buy back bonds issued by six Italian regional governments for as much as 5.6 billion euros ($6 billion), in a move aimed at reducing financial costs for local governments and streamline the structure of their debt.

The transaction - carried on by Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank - will not have any negative impact on the country's public debt, the treasury said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.

Investors could adhere to the offer until Dec. 9, while results will be announced on Dec. 10, the treasury said. ($1 = 0.9417 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Alessia Pe; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)