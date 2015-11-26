MILAN Nov 26 Italy's treasury offered to buy
back bonds issued by six Italian regional governments for as
much as 5.6 billion euros ($6 billion), in a move aimed at
reducing financial costs for local governments and streamline
the structure of their debt.
The transaction - carried on by Barclays, BNP Paribas,
Citigroup and Deutsche Bank - will not have any negative impact
on the country's public debt, the treasury said in a statement
issued late on Wednesday.
Investors could adhere to the offer until Dec. 9, while
results will be announced on Dec. 10, the treasury said.
($1 = 0.9417 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Alessia Pe; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)