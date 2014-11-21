MILAN Nov 21 Italy's cash-strapped Treasury is pushing to take 1.2 billion euros ($1.48 billion) from state holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) after it receives a special dividend on the sale of energy grid assets, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Treasury is under pressure to raise money to cut Italy's sky-high public debt and it wants 80 percent of the 1.5 billion euro special dividend to match its four-fifths stake in CDP.

But one of the people with knowledge of the matter said the CDP was reluctant to pay such a big dividend back to its shareholders rather than use the money to boost its own capital.

Italy, whose public debt is the second highest in the euro zone after Greece as a percentage of output, planned a series of asset sales last year, but many of these have been delayed.

"The Treasury is counting on getting a special dividend from the CDP as well as from other state-owned companies," one of the sources, who has had contact with the Treasury on the matter, told Reuters.

The CDP has sold around 40 percent of CDP Reti, a holding company that owns a third of power grid Terna and a similar stake in gas grid Snam, for 2.4 billion euros.

Next week it is set to cash in 1.5 billion euros from CDP Reti in the form of a special dividend payout, the people with knowledge of the matter said.

CDP, which paid an 852 million euro dividend on last year's profits, manages postal savings and lends to public entities. In recent years it has also started funding infrastracture and development in Italy's poorer south.

The Treasury was not immediately available to comment. (1 US dollar = 0.8077 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Luca Trogni, editing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Gareth Jones)