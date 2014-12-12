ROME Dec 12 The head of Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti (CDP) said the Italian government and other
shareholders in the state holding company had not asked it to
pay an extraordinary dividend.
A Treasury source said earlier this month that the
government had dropped a request for a special dividend of 1.2
billion euros ($1.5 billion) from CDP as the state looks to use
the firm to help troubled steel maker Ilva.
"Our shareholders know that Cassa is seeking to boost its
capital ratios after a 10 billion euro investment a few years
ago," CDP President Franco Bassanini told reporters on the
sideline of an event.
"Extraordinary dividends are usually requested by
shareholders and ours have not asked for anything," he added.
Italy's Treasury owns 80 percent of CDP while banking
foundations hold another 18 percent.
"Even the banking foundations, which have been penalised by
the budget law, have understood how we're striving to beef up
our capital ratios," he said.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by Valentina Za, editing
by Agnieszka Flak)