MILAN, April 11 Italy's Treasury and Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) are studying options to cash in on
state-owned assets, a Treasury official said, amid media reports
that the government could sell stakes in Italian firms to the
state fund to cut public debt.
"There is a joint team of experts from the Treasury and the
CDP that is looking at all options to extract value from state
assets," Fabrizio Pagani, a senior official at the economy
ministry, told Reuters on Tuesday.
Italian newspapers have reported that the government could
sell stakes it owns in companies including Poste Italiane
and Enel to CDP by the end of this year as a
way to cut debt.
