MILAN, March 28 Italian truckers have decided to
suspend a six-week long strike that had prevented deliveries of
thousands of cars and depressed Fiat car sales, a truckers'
lobby said on Wednesday.
Small car transporters unhappy with mounting fuel taxes
eating into their returns have been protesting for six weeks
asking better tariffs, blocking roads and preventing car
deliveries.
An association representing the striking truckers said they
had deciding to suspend the strike after reachin a deal with
larger players.
"Over the next two months the sector will need to be
restructured, the minimum tariffs will have to be implememted
and all the contract conditions will have to be verified,"
Maurizio Longo, secretary general of association Trasportounito
said in a statement.
Following the strike, Fiat said it planned to shut
production at its Cassino plant on March 27-29 and at its
Pomigliano plant, where the new Panda is being produced, on
March 26-27.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)