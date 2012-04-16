ROME, April 16 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti's government said on Monday an auction of digital
television frequencies will be called within 120 days, reversing
a plan by the previous administration to give them away.
After a three-hour Cabinet meeting, the government said the
auction would be created by amending a decree already being
discussed by parliament.
"The government wants to gain economically from the precious
resource of the frequencies while aiming to consolidate the TV
industry and develop the telecommunications sector," the
government said in a statement.
Monti announced earlier this year that he would abandon a
so-called "beauty contest" to assign the frequencies free of
charge, which had been former premier and media owner Silvio
Berlusconi's plan.
The previous process for assigning frequencies drew heavy
criticism for favouring big established broadcasters, including
the former prime minister's own Mediaset group.
It was also attacked for overlooking potential revenue for
Italy's cash-strapped state treasury after an auction of
fourth-generation mobile telephone frequencies last year raised
almost 4 billion euros. One estimate puts revenue from the
frequency auction at more than 1 billion euros.
Some of the frequency rights will be auctioned for a shorter
period than others and could be assigned to telecoms operators
rather than TV networks, the statement said.
It will be up to the communications authority to set the
parameters of the auction with an eye to "guaranteeing
competition," the government said.
Separately, the government passed a bill that will
streamline some aspects of the tax process and reinforces rules
put in place to fight tax evasion.
In the government statement, there was no mention of a fund
to collect extra revenue from the fight against tax evasion to
be used to cut taxes in the future.
Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Sunday that the
government planned to create such a fund without saying how the
extra revenue would be used.
