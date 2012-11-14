ROME Nov 14 Italy's telecoms authority ruled on
Wednesday that only new entrants to the digital television
market could compete for new full 20-year frequency licences,
excluding state broadcaster Rai and Mediaset
from the frame.
The authority ruled that no company could hold more than
five so-called multiplex groups of channels transmitted on
digital bandwidth at the end of the auction.
That effectively excluded state broadcaster RAI and
Mediaset, owned by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi,
which already own five multiplex.
The authority's ruling left the two groups free to bid for
new five-year frequency options on 700 megahertz bands dedicated
to mobile telephone television.