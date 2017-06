ROME, July 10 Italian state broadcaster RAI's board of directors nominated Bank of Italy Deputy Director-General Anna Maria Tarantola to be its new president on Tuesday, board member Antonio Verro told reporters.

Prime Minister Mario Monti put forward Tarantola for the position on June 8. If a parliamentary regulatory committee confirms her nomination, the central bank will have to fill a post on its governing board. (Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio. Writing by Steve Scherer.)