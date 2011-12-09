UPDATE 2-Japan govt-led bid for Toshiba chip unit to include SK Hynix -sources
* Western Digital talking with trade ministry on its bid -source
ROME Dec 9 Italy's government is studying whether to change the allocation system for new digital terrestrial broadcasting frequencies, Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Friday.
"We're studying this question," Passera said when asked whether the government may replace its "beauty contest" method for assigning the frequencies into an auction. He was speaking during testimony to parliament.
On Nov 30, Italy's News Corp unit pulled out of the contest, criticising the process for taking too long and unfairly favouring incumbent operators, including former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset.
* Western Digital talking with trade ministry on its bid -source
TOKYO, June 14 Japanese stocks ended marginally lower in choppy trade on Wednesday, as investors refrained from taking positions ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.