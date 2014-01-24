ROME Jan 24 The creativity of Italians in
parking their cars and scooters - on traffic islands, the
pavement or simply in the middle of the street - knows few
limits.
But now police in the capital Rome have enlisted the power
of social media to help them get to grips with the endemic
problem.
Citizens who spot illegally parked cars can alert a
dedicated police Twitter account, @PLRomaCapitale. The police
then reply to say when they have taken action - typically in a
matter of hours.
The new head of the urban police force Raffaele Clemente
says that the initiative aims to create a cultural shift.
"Sharing, such as on social networks, is needed to fight
certain patterns of illegality and rule-breaking, and also of
crime," he said.
Congestion is a serious problem in the capital. In the past,
authorities have been forced to limit car access when pollution
caused by exhaust fumes reached potentially dangerous levels.
Over a half of Romans use private transport and the city has
one of the world's most car-dense populations, with about 70
cars per 100 residents.
Add this to a culture of rule-breaking and cobbled streets
that wind along a narrow, often medieval street pattern, and
chaos can ensue.
Photos flagged to police by Rome residents show cars parked
in zig-zags across pedestrian crossings and pavements.
A common problem is double parking, where vehicles pull up
beside those already parked on the sides of the road. Rows of
cars four-thick can form, leaving only a narrow gap for the
traffic to pass by.
"In Cola di Rienzo street barbarity reigns ... Intervene!"
wrote one user this week.
Seven hours later the police replied to say they had
intervened: 25 separate fines had been handed out.
Initial scepticism among Twitter users about whether the
system would work gave way to messages of thanks once penalty
notices were issues.
One user posted a photo of the police giving out fines under
the rain. "Thank you and go on like this!" wrote another.
(Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio; Writing by Naomi
O'Leary; Editing by Sophie Hares)