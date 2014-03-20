* Aggressive expansion of ride-service app draws fire
* Unclear whether rules pre-dating mobile phones apply
* Unions could oppose San Francisco startup nationally
By Naomi O'Leary and Isla Binnie
MILAN, March 20 Striking taxi drivers marched
through Italy's second city Milan on Thursday in protest against
app-based ride service Uber, a Silicon Valley prodigy that has
drawn furious opposition as it seeks to become a global force.
Demonstrators demanded that the authorities crack down on
ride services that taxi drivers say are illegal, and banners
held by protesters and draped over cabs made it clear the main
target was the increasingly prolific Uber, a smartphone-based
service that connects users to their nearest chaffeured car.
Valued at $3.5 billion and with investors including Google
Inc, Uber is considered one of the hottest properties
in Silicon Valley. But it has met with hostility and regulatory
hurdles as it expands from its San Francisco hometown to more
than 70 markets worldwide.
An anti-Uber protest in Paris turned violent in January,
local cab companies are fighting it in court in Chicago, and the
app has been blocked by law from operating in several cities in
the United States.
In Milan, Uber says its drivers have been confronted
aggressively and their cars damaged, and posters calling its
regional general manager a thief have appeared around the city.
Milan's taxi unions say that because the app allows drivers
to be summoned while in their car, it violates a 1992 law which
describes hired drivers as a service ordered from the garage
where their business is based, as distinct from taxis, which can
pick up passengers on the move.
"There was illegality in Milan before Uber, but this is more
malicious," said Raffaele Grassi, head of Milan taxi union SATAM
and town councillor. "Technology cannot be used to evade the
law."
The taxi unions are a strong lobby group in Italy and have
repeatedly fought off attempts to liberalise the industry and
increase the number of cab licenses available. Licences are
often passed down from father to son and according to drivers
they can sell for six-figure sums.
The town council last July ordered Uber cars to return to
company headquarters between each ride, irrespective of the
location of their next passenger. But this was suspended by a
regional court that said the rule was "irrational" given the
advent of mobile phones.
Uber, which launched in Milan a year ago before moving into
Rome, says it has made allowances for the laws in place and
operates in line with all regulations effectively in force.
OUT OF SERVICE
As commuters struggled to get to work on Thursday, there
were signs the taxi strike could be counter-productive as Uber
was left as the obvious alternative in a city where ride-service
rivals such as Lyft and Hailo have yet to gain a foothold.
In a busy square in central Milan, exasperated pedestrians
surveyed a line of empty taxis with 'out of service' stickers in
their back windows.
"This is a disaster. You can't just shut down a city like
Milan," said 33 year-old advertising executive Raffaele Sperelli
as he tried to find a different way to get to a meeting.
In response to the strike, Uber cut its prices by 20 percent
for Thursday, and said business was up significantly.
The price cut was characteristic of the fight between
Milan's 5,000 taxi drivers and the service, which has heated up
as Uber rallied users to Tweet their support and lobby the city
council against what it describes as a taxi monopoly.
Uber has yet to offer in Italy the low-cost version of its
service available in its main U.S. markets, where drivers
offering rides are ordinary people with cars rather than
professional chauffeurs, something taxi drivers in Italy say
they will oppose.
Opposition to Uber in Italy could grow as Milan union leader
Grassi said he would meet with national leadership next week to
discuss a nationwide strategy to combat it and similar services.
Cab driver Vincenzo Mazza, 62, summed up the current
antagonism in the taxi stands outside Milan's central station.
"They come and arrogantly park next to us, knowing very well
they do not belong in the piazzas," said Mazza, who has been
driving taxis for 40 years.
"They steal our work, it's absolutely illegal, and they use
American law ... which puts them outside local rules. We will
never accept it."
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary and Isla Binnie; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)