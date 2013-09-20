BRIEF-Twinlight Finance sells entire 74.62 stake in Centurion Finance
* Said on Monday that Cyprus-based Twinlight Finance Limited (Twinlight Finance) sold its entire 74.62 pct stake of the company
MILAN, Sept 20 Moody's has placed mid-sized Italian lenders UBI Banca and Cariparma on review for a ratings downgrade, citing weakening profitability and deteriorating asset quality.
The ratings agency, which has a long-term rating of "Baa2" for both, said an ongoing recession in Italy will keep the two banks under pressure throughout 2013 and into 2014.
Moody's will assess UBI's strategy to strengthen profitability and stabilise asset quality, as well as its plans to repay 12 billion euros ($16 billion) due under ECB's Long-Term Refinancing Operation (LTRO), it said.
Moody's added it might confirm UBI's ratings if its problem loan levels stabilise and its net income strengthens.
On Cariparma, which is controlled by French lender Credit Agricole, the ratings agency said it would also consider "parental and systemic support". ($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by David Evans)
MOSCOW, April 4 Emerging market borrowers raised a record $181 billion in global bond markets during the first quarter of 2017, with both corporate and sovereign tallies surpassing previous highs, data from JPMorgan showed.
ATHENS, April 4 Four investors submitted binding bids to acquire a majority stake in Greek lender National Bank's (NBG) insurance unit, a banking source close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.