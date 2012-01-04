MILAN Jan 4 Unicredit, Italy's
largest bank by assets, said on Wednesday its 7.5 billion euro
capital increase would be priced at 1.943 euros per share,
resulting in a discount of around 43 percent.
In a statement following a board meeting, the bank said the
discount on the theoretical ex-rights market price (TERP) is
calculated on the official price registered on Jan 3 and
reflects the current market conditions.
The company is offering two new ordinary shares for every
one ordinary and/or saving share held.
A recent capital increase by smaller Italian lender Banca
Popolare di Milano was priced at a 40 percent
discount, while a rights issue by Germany's Commerzbank
last May came at a 30 percent discount.
Shares were down 4 percent by 0806 GMT.
(Reporting by Michel Rose)