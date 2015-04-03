By Vincenzo Damiani
BARI, Italy, April 3 An Italian prosecutor has
asked for the current and former chief executives of UniCredit
to stand trial over the bank's alleged role in the
2004 bankruptcy of sofa company Divania, a person close to the
matter said on Friday.
The local prosecutor in the southern town of Bari has asked
for Unicredit chief executive Federico Ghizzoni and his
predecessor Alessandro Profumo to stand trial along with 14
others, on charges of abetting bankruptcy.
Prosecutors allege that UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by
assets, persuaded Divania to sign 203 derivatives contracts in
2002 and 2003 that led to losses of 15 million euros ($16.5
million) and the company's eventual bankruptcy, according to
judicial sources.
UniCredit reiterated on Friday its long-held position that
its current and past employees had behaved correctly with
relation to Divania, which once employed 400 people in Italy's
"Sofa District".
The bank said in a statement that Ghizzoni had been working
abroad at the time of the events in question so could not have
been involved in any way.
UniCredit added that a Bari court had decided last year, in
a separate strand of the investigation, to acquit all the bank's
current and former employees who had been involved.
Profumo, currently chairman of Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena, said on Friday that there had been no
wrongdoing in the current case, just as there had not been in
the one that eventually led to last year's acquittals.
According to a 2008 article in Italian magazine L'Espresso,
Divania's owner, Francesco Saverio Parisi, said he was badly
advised by UniCredit and claimed 280 million euros in damages.
UniCredit said the court sentence that upheld Divania's
bankruptcy in June 2011 showed that the company's derivatives
transactions could not have played a role in its collapse.
Losses incurred through derivatives contracts for complex
financial transactions have prompted several lawsuits in Italy.
Many local governments and small companies have accused banks of
misleading them to gain a profit.
A judge must now review the case and decide whether to order
a trial or else reject the prosecutor's request.
(Additional reporting by Valentina Za, writing by Isla Binnie;
