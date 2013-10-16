ROME Oct 16 The head of UniCredit
confirmed on Wednesday the Bank of Italy was conducting an audit
of the loan book of Italy's biggest bank by assets, after
sources told Reuters the regulator was examining the loans of
Italy's top two lenders.
"(This is) routine," UniCredit Chief Executive Federico
Ghizzoni told reporters in answer to a question on a loan review
being conducted by the central bank.
He did not give other details as he was leaving a meeting of
the Italian banking association' steering committee.
On Tuesday, banking sources said the Bank of Italy was
combing the loan portfolios of Intesa Sanpaolo and
UniCredit in its push to tidy their balance sheets ahead of a
sector check up by the European Central Bank next year.
