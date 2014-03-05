KIEV, March 5 The Ukrainian subsidiary of
Italy's UniCredit Bank cancelled a daily limit of
1,500 hryvnia ($160) on cash-machine withdrawals on Wednesday,
citing "the stabilisation of the situation" in the country.
Ukraine has retained a 15,000 hrynvia daily limit on
withdrawals from foreign currency accounts at all banks, which
was imposed last week.
Several banks also have their own lower limits on ATM
withdrawals, some of which have been lowered due to instability
in the country.
The Ukrainian subsidiary of Italy's biggest bank by assets
is one of the two largest Western-owned banks in Ukraine and
Ukraine's sixth largest bank overall.