ROME Dec 5 Italy's biggest union CGIL will hold a four hour strike on Dec. 12 to protest against the government's 30 billion euro austerity package, the union said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier the more moderate unions CISL and Uil said they would also hold a two-hour strike on Dec. 12 to oppose the austerity plans, which include tax hikes and pension reform.

Unions have said the measures are too tough on salaried workers and pensioners.