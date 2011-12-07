ROME Dec 7 Italy's three main unions CGIL, CISL, and UIL plan to strike together for three hours on Dec. 12 to protest against the government's 30 billion euro austerity measures, they said in a statement on Wednesday.

Previously CGIL, the biggest union, had planned a four-hour strike on Dec. 12 while the smaller, more moderate unions CISL and UIL had scheduled a separate, two-hour strike on the same day.

Unions have criticised the austerity measures, which include pension reforms and tax hikes, saying they are too tough on salaried workers, pensioners and vulnerable sections of society.

The three associations have asked to meet Prime Minister Mario Monti and political parties to discuss amendments to the austerity package.