MILAN The U.S. consulate in central Milan was evacuated on Tuesday after a bomb alert, but police who searched the premises said it was a false alarm, a police officer said.

Police were called in by consulate employees when they received a suspicious letter that mentioned an explosive device, the officer said.

No further details were immediately available.

(Reporting by Ilaria Polleschi, writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Michael Roddy)