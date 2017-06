WASHINGTON Nov 21 U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday told Italy's new prime minister he backs economic reform measures that Italy is taking to tackle the country's economic crisis, the White House said.

Obama spoke by telephone with Italy's new prime minister, Mario Monti, and congratulated him on steps Italy is taking "to advance its economic reform program," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters. (Reporting by Alister Bull and Steve Holland; Editing by Will Dunham)