PALERMO, Italy, March 29 The Sicilian regional
government in Italy has revoked permission for the United States
to build a military satellite station on the island, its
governor said on Friday, after protests by residents who said it
could pose a health risk.
The planned ground station was part of the Mobile User
Objective System (MUOS), an ultra high-frequency satellite
network aimed at significantly boosting communications capacity
for the U.S. military and its allies.
Concerns about the effect the station's electromagnetic
waves could have on the health of residents around the town of
Niscemi, including fears that the waves could cause cancer, had
provoked protests on the island.
The regional government of the semi-autonomous island last
month delayed construction and called for an independent study
into its health and environmental impact.
The Italian government said this month the demonstrations
risked compromising operations at Sigonella, a U.S. naval base
in Sicily.
"Through the relevant department, permission for the
construction of MUOS has been definitively withdrawn," Sicilian
Governor Rosario Crocetta told reporters in the island's capital
of Palermo on Friday.
He did not say whether the decision to revoke permission for
the site was related to the study or to health concerns.
His remarks came a day before a planned protest expected to
draw several thousand in Niscemi, which local groups of the
governor's own Democratic Party were due to attend.
In a visit to Italy in January, then-U.S. Defence Secretary
Leon Panetta said he understood the concerns of residents but
that U.S. studies had concluded there would be no health risk.
The U.S. military did not immediately respond to a request
for comment on Friday.
The satellite network also has stations in the United States
and Australia.
(Reporting by Vladimiro Pantaleone and Naomi O'Leary; Editing
by Pravin Char)