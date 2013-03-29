(Adds U.S. Department of Defense statement)
PALERMO, Italy, March 29 The Sicilian regional
government in Italy has revoked permission for the United States
to build a military satellite station on the island, its
governor said on Friday, after protests by residents who said it
could pose a health risk.
The planned ground station is part of the Mobile User
Objective System (MUOS), an ultra high-frequency satellite
network aimed at significantly boosting communications capacity
for the U.S. military and its allies.
Concerns about the effect the station's electromagnetic
waves could have on the health of residents around the town of
Niscemi, including fears that the waves could cause cancer, have
provoked protests on the island.
A U.S. military official said the United States hoped to
allay any health concerns and would try to reach an agreement
with the Italian government to get permission to build the
facility.
The regional government of the semi-autonomous island last
month delayed construction and called for an independent study
into its health and environmental impact.
The Italian government said this month the demonstrations
risked compromising operations at Sigonella, a U.S. naval base
in Sicily.
"Through the relevant department, permission for the
construction of MUOS has been definitively withdrawn," Sicilian
Governor Rosario Crocetta told reporters in the island's capital
of Palermo on Friday.
He did not say whether the decision to revoke permission for
the site was related to the study or to health concerns.
Crocetta's remarks came a day before a planned protest
expected to draw several thousand in Niscemi, which local groups
of the governor's own Democratic Party were due to attend.
Lieutenant Colonel Monica Matoush, a spokeswoman for the
U.S. Defense Department, said the U.S. military was confident
that studies of the satellite system would show it was safe.
"We are committed to working with Italian health authorities
to address health concerns raised by the local population," she
said in emailed comments to Reuters.
The satellite network also has stations in the United States
and Australia.
In a visit to Italy in January, then-U.S. Defence Secretary
Leon Panetta said he understood the concerns of residents but
that U.S. studies had concluded there would be no health risk.
(Reporting by Vladimiro Pantaleone and Naomi O'Leary; Editing
by Pravin Char)