ROME Oct 24 U.S. and British intelligence
services have monitored Italian telecoms networks, targeting the
government and companies as well as suspected terrorist groups,
Italian weekly L'Espresso reported on Thursday.
The report, based on evidence from former U.S. intelligence
operative-turned whistleblower Edward Snowden, is likely to fuel
growing anger among Washington's European allies over the
activities of the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA).
"The NSA has many spying operations, also on European
governments and including the Italian government," journalist
Glenn Greenwald, who first published documents leaked by
Snowden, told L'Espresso in a preview of an article due to be
published in full on Friday.
The summary issued on Thursday did not contain specific
evidence but said documents held by Snowden "contain a great
deal of information on the control of Italian telecommunications
which will be released in the next few weeks".
The issue is set to dominate a meeting of European Union
leaders on Thursday, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel
called U.S. President Barack Obama to protest at reports, judged
credible by Berlin, that her mobile phone had been bugged.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told Italian Prime
Minister Enrico Letta on Wednesday that the United States was
working to "find the right balance between protecting the
security and privacy of our citizens" and that consultations
with partners including Italy would continue.
As well as surveillance under the U.S. PRISM programme, a
separate programme dubbed Tempora and run by Britain's
Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) also spied on
telephone, Internet and email traffic carried through three
undersea fibre-optic cables in Sicily, L'Espresso said.
It said British intelligence services sought information in
Italy to protect British economic interests as well as to
identify "the political intentions of foreign governments"
including on military affairs.
In addition to information on nuclear, chemical and
biological arms proliferation, British priorities included
advanced military technology which could include legitimate
Italian trade deals with Arab countries, the magazine said.
The report said Italian intelligence services had knowledge
of the information collected by the British under an information
sharing agreement but it gave no details.
No comment was immediately available from Italian
intelligence officials.
On Wednesday, the Italian state secretary with
responsibility for security services told a parliamentary
committee there was reasonable certainty that communications
between Italian citizens in Italy had not been monitored.
Giacomo Stucchi, head of the Italian Parliamentary Committee
for the Intelligence and Security Services and for State Secret
Control (Copasir) told online daily affariitaliani.it that he
did not believe Italian prime ministers had been bugged.
"The only thing we do not have clarity on is metadata from
communications between the U.S. and Italy," he said, referring
to the information about addresses or duration of calls and
emails rather than their actual content.
Greenwald did not immediately respond to a request to verify
his comments.