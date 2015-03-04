MILAN, March 4 Consolidation of Italy's local
utility sector will take place around the country's listed
utilities, a junior minister at the Industry ministry said on
Wednesday.
"Obviously mergers are possible independently of the listed
companies, but the listed groups will constitute aggregation
poles," Claudio De Vincenti said at a conference.
Rome is looking to promote mergers and acquisitions in the
fragmented sector in an effort to create critical mass and help
boost competitiveness.
Incentives introduced by the government to help the sector
consolidate will start having an impact in coming months, De
Vincenti said.
The main listed regional utilities are A2A, Hera
, Iren and Acea.
(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, editing by Stephen Jewkes)