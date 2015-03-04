(Recasts, adds minister and A2A comments)

By Giancarlo Navach

MILAN, March 4 The public shareholders of Italy's local utilities have until the end of the month to come up with plans on how they intend to reorganise their businesses and create bigger players by merging, a government official said on Wednesday.

Italy has more than 1,500 utilities controlled by cities and regions and governments have been trying for years to get them to consolidate to make them more efficient.

The current government, which recently introduced measures to promote consolidation in the cooperative banking sector, last year offered incentives to the utilities' public owners to sell their stakes in an effort to improve corporate governance and attract investors.

"In local public services we are looking to introduce reorganization processes through mergers ... we have to build strong industrial players," said Claudio De Vincenti, the junior industry minister.

Rome is keen for the four big listed regional utilities A2A , Hera, Iren and Acea to spearhead the consolidation process.

"Obviously mergers are possible independently of the listed companies but the listed groups will polarise the process," De Vincenti said.

To lever public owners out of local waste and energy services, often political power bases, the government is ready to allow the cash raised to be used for reinvestment and not just for paying off debt.

At the same time, potential buyers will be given incentives that could include extensions to operating concessions with a view to making investments in small, less profitable utilities more attractive.

More than half of Italy's utilities, many in the poorer south, generate revenues of less than 10 million euros a year.

A2A, Italy's biggest regional utility, is ready to initiate mergers in its area, which could lead to bigger deals down the road, its chairman said on Wednesday.

"Certainly a strong player in Lombardy is the leading candidate to pursue integration with other regions," Giovanni Valotti said.

Rome-based Acea and Iren, controlled by the cities of Turin and Genoa, have both expressed an interest in playing active roles in consolidation while Bologna-based Hera already has a strong track record in tying up with smaller regional rivals. (Writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Greg Mahlich)