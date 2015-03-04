(Recasts, adds minister and A2A comments)
By Giancarlo Navach
MILAN, March 4 The public shareholders of
Italy's local utilities have until the end of the month to come
up with plans on how they intend to reorganise their businesses
and create bigger players by merging, a government official said
on Wednesday.
Italy has more than 1,500 utilities controlled by cities and
regions and governments have been trying for years to get them
to consolidate to make them more efficient.
The current government, which recently introduced measures
to promote consolidation in the cooperative banking sector, last
year offered incentives to the utilities' public owners to sell
their stakes in an effort to improve corporate governance and
attract investors.
"In local public services we are looking to introduce
reorganization processes through mergers ... we have to build
strong industrial players," said Claudio De Vincenti, the junior
industry minister.
Rome is keen for the four big listed regional utilities A2A
, Hera, Iren and Acea to
spearhead the consolidation process.
"Obviously mergers are possible independently of the listed
companies but the listed groups will polarise the process," De
Vincenti said.
To lever public owners out of local waste and energy
services, often political power bases, the government is ready
to allow the cash raised to be used for reinvestment and not
just for paying off debt.
At the same time, potential buyers will be given incentives
that could include extensions to operating concessions with a
view to making investments in small, less profitable utilities
more attractive.
More than half of Italy's utilities, many in the poorer
south, generate revenues of less than 10 million euros a year.
A2A, Italy's biggest regional utility, is ready to initiate
mergers in its area, which could lead to bigger deals down the
road, its chairman said on Wednesday.
"Certainly a strong player in Lombardy is the leading
candidate to pursue integration with other regions," Giovanni
Valotti said.
Rome-based Acea and Iren, controlled by the cities of Turin
and Genoa, have both expressed an interest in playing active
roles in consolidation while Bologna-based Hera already has a
strong track record in tying up with smaller regional rivals.
