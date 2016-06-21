MILAN, June 21 Italy's Valentino Chief Executive Stefano Sassi ruled out a bourse listing for the fashion house this year and cast doubts on the possibility of a market debut in 2017.

"There is no floating at the moment, this is not the right year, it's too early," he said speaking on Tuesday on the margins of a conference in Milan.

Sassi said the designer still planned to list but, when asked about the possibility of an initial public offering in 2017, he said "who knows". (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)