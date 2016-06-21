MILAN, June 21 Italy's Valentino Chief Executive
Stefano Sassi ruled out a bourse listing for the fashion house
this year and cast doubts on the possibility of a market debut
in 2017.
"There is no floating at the moment, this is not the right
year, it's too early," he said speaking on Tuesday on the
margins of a conference in Milan.
Sassi said the designer still planned to list but, when
asked about the possibility of an initial public offering in
2017, he said "who knows".
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; writing by Francesca Landini,
editing by Valentina Za)