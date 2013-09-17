ROME, Sept 17 Italy is "highly likely" to raise
value-added tax (VAT) in October, a government source said on
Tuesday, after initially delaying the hike due to political
tensions.
The one percentage point increase in the main rate of VAT to
22 percent from 21 percent had been pushed back from July as the
centre-right half of a fragile coalition pushed for it to be
scrapped outright, causing tension for a government straining to
keep within strict European Union budget deficit limits.
The source said the rise had been discussed at a Tuesday
meeting between EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner
Olli Rehn and Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni, who said
Italy would keep its deficit below the EU deficit ceiling of 3
percent of GDP.