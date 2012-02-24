ROME Feb 24 Italy's government announced
measures on Friday to end tax exemptions on commercial property
owned by the Catholic Church, a move expected to add as much as
600 million euros ($805 million) to state coffers each year.
Prime Minister Mario Monti, who is a practicing Catholic,
tacked the measure - which also affects other non-profit
organisations - onto a larger deregulation package currently
going through parliament.
The Church owns many private clinics, hotels and guest
houses that enjoy tax exempt status because parts of them are
also occupied by priests or nuns, or have a chapel.
The new law closes this loophole, which had granted tax
exemptions to many structures that were predominantly
commercial.
Monti asked Italians in December to make tough sacrifices as
part of a severe austerity plan to stem contagion from the euro
zone debt crisis.
In a 48-hour period after the austerity package was passed,
more than 130,000 people signed an online petition demanding
that the Church be stripped of much of its tax exempt status and
pay its fair share.
The new law will have a "positive effect on revenue", the
government said without giving an estimate. The income it makes
from the measure will go towards cutting taxes, not reducing
Italy's massive debt, it said.
According to an estimate by Italy's association of city
governments, the new taxes will bring in between 500 and 600
million euros per year.
The package is due to be voted on in the Senate next week,
and must then go before the lower house of parliament.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Barry Moody and Andrew
Osborn)