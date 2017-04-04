MILAN, April 4 Banca Popolare di Vicenza's
senior debt rallied on Tuesday as investors bet the troubled
Italian regional bank will be granted the state aid it requested
alongside rival Veneto Banca after encouraging comments from the
EU Commission.
After a meeting with Italian authorities on Monday, a
spokesman said the Commission was confident that a solution
"that is efficient, sustainable and in the interest of financial
stability" could be found in the coming weeks.
Italy is keen to avoid having to liquidate the two banks
under strict EU rules that would impose losses on their
creditors and large depositors as it fears hurting confidence
and further undermining its frail banking system.
Italian sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Monday that an accord over the state bailout request was within
reach.
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Valentina Za)