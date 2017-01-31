MILAN Jan 31 The risk that Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca will be forced to convert their subordinated debt into shares to fill a capital shortfall hit junior debt issued by the two troubled Italian banks on Tuesday.

The boards of the two lenders are meeting on Tuesday to draft a recapitalisation plan that they need to submit to the European Central Bank.

The two banks were rescued last year by banking industry bailout fund Atlante after failing to find buyers for initial share offerings worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion).

They have said they need more money, mostly to cover losses from planned bad debt disposals, and that they may turn to the state for support. Junior debt in the two banks would need to be converted into shares before the state can step in.

"The market is pricing in the risk of conversion," a Milan-based trader said.

By 1119 GMT a Popolare di Vicenza subordinated bond due in Sept. 2025 traded at 42 percent of its nominal value with a yield up 3.3 percentage points on the day to 40.6 percent .

Similarly, a Veneto Banca Dec. 2025 subordinated bond traded at 43 percent of its nominal value for a yield of 39.3 percent, up from 35.9 percent on Monday evening. ($1 = 0.9342 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)