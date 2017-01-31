* Boards meeting to draft capital plan for ECB

MILAN, Jan 31 The threat of Italy's Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca being forced to convert their junior debt into shares as part of measures to boost capital hit bonds issued by the two troubled regional banks on Tuesday.

The two Veneto-based lenders may join bigger rival Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in accessing a 20 billion euro ($22 billion) fund Italy set up at the end of last year to help struggling banks.

A source familiar with the matter said the pair could qualify for state support under European rules that impose losses on some junior bondholders because they failed stress tests the European Central Bank conducted last year on 56 smaller banks, the results of which were not published.

The ECB and the two lenders declined to comment. The boards of the two banks were meeting on Tuesday to draft capital measures they will submit to the ECB.

Monte dei Paschi is being rescued by the state under such rules, which avoided losses for senior bondholders, depositors and retail investors holding junior debt. In the case of the Tuscan bank, only institutional investors holding its junior debt will see their bonds converted into shares.

Traders said conversion risks on Tuesday pushed investors to dump bonds issued by Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, which have 950 million euros in junior debt.

By 1341 GMT a Popolare di Vicenza Sept. 2025 subordinated bond traded at 40 percent of its face value, yielding 43 percent up from 37 percent on Monday..

Similarly, a Veneto Banca December Dec. 2025 subordinated bond traded at 41 percent of its nominal value for a yield of 40.8 percent, up from 35.9 percent on Monday.

Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca were rescued last year by state-sponsored, privately-financed bailout fund Atlante after failing to find buyers for initial share offerings worth 2.5 billion euros.

New CEO Fabrizio Viola, brought in by Atlante to oversee a merger requested by ECB supervisors, said in January that the two banks would decide whether they need state support once they had put a figure on their capital needs.

They have been told to cut doubtful loans, which totalled 17.3 billion euros in nominal terms at the end of June, and must restructure to lower costs that currently eat up all their income.

The two banks were estimated to need another 2.5 billion euros in capital but daily la Repubblica reported on Tuesday their capital shortfall may be as much as 5.7 billion euros.

Atlante, financed by Italian banks and insurers, pumped in an additional 938 million euros into the two banks in December as part of future capital raising.

It is now left with 1.7 billion euros which it can only use to buy bad loans.

($1 = 0.9342 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za and Stefano Bernabei; Editing by Keith Weir)