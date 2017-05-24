MILAN May 24 The European Commission has turned
down a request to reduce the size of a one billion euro ($1.1
billion) private capital injection for two ailing regional banks
needed to approve a state-backed rescue plan, four sources said
on Wednesday.
A meeting on Wednesday between EU Commission officials, top
management of Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, and Italian
Treasury representatives turned out negatively, the sources
said.
The two banks will attend a meeting at the Italian Treasury
on Thursday to assess the situation, the sources added.
The banks and the Italian Treasury declined to comment.
Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, both based near
Venice, are among the country's most troubled lenders and have
requested state aid to help fill a capital shortfall of 6.4
billion euros. ($1 = 0.8931 euros)
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, Paola Arosio and Stefano
Bernabei, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Isla Binnie)