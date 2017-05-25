BRIEF-Shijiazhuang Kelin Electric plans to invest 160 mln yuan to buy property assets
* Says it plans to invest 160 million yuan ($23.40 million) to buy property assets
MILAN May 25 Italy is working with European authorities to rapidly find a solution for Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, the country's economy minister said, as investors fretted the two regional lenders may fail to get the state aid they have requested.
A state bailout of the two banks appears at risk after EU authorities on Wednesday stood by their demand of a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) private capital injection into the rescue, rejecting Italian requests of a smaller private contribution.
Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said in a statement that Wednesday's meeting in Brussels was only one of numerous steps which are part of technical discussions over the bailout request.
"Talks with European authorities continue with a shared goal of agreeing a solution that guarantees the stability of the two Veneto-based banks and fully preserves savers, in compliance with European rules," the statement said. ($1 = 0.8912 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)
MADRID, June 23 The deputy governor of the Bank of Spain on Friday said it suspected Banco Popular did not present all the collateral it had available in order to obtain liquidity and avoid being resolved by European authorities and sold for one euro.