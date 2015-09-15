MILAN, Sept 15 Unlisted Italian cooperative bank
Veneto Banca said on Tuesday it plans to raise up to 1 billion
euros ($1.1 billion) in cash from shareholders in the first half
of 2016 as it works to meet capital requirements set by the
European Central Bank.
Veneto Banca, one of 13 Italian banks under direct ECB
oversight, is planning a stock-market listing as it drops its
cooperative status following a landmark reform of large
cooperative lenders in Italy.
The bank said it had signed a pre-underwriting agreement
with Banca IMI, the investment bank of Intesa Sanpaolo,
that will act as global coordinator and bookrunner for the
capital increase.
Banca IMI has committed to buy any unsold rights in the cash
call and is working to set up a guarantee consortium.
Banca IMI will also act as a sponsor for its stock-market
listing, Veneto Banca said.
($1 = 0.8869 euros)
