MILAN May 27 A risky 1 billion euro capital
increase at Italian regional lender Veneto Banca is likely to be
priced at 0.10 euros per share, a source with direct knowledge
of the transaction told Reuters on Friday.
The source said feedback from investors during pre-marketing
for the deal, which ends on Monday, was "very uncertain".
"I don't see any alternatives," the source said.
Veneto Banca's board meets on Monday to set the price of the
capital increase, which the lender needs to meet capital
requirements set by the European Central Bank.
Another source said the pricing of the share sale would
value Veneto Banca at 0.34 times its tangible equity, which
according to analysts implies a price per share of 0.10 euros.
The 0.34 price-to-tangible equity ratio is broadly the same
as UBI Banca, seen as a less risky bet, and above a ratio of 0.2
for Italy's third largest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena
.
(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, additional reporting by Elisa
Anzolin and Valentina Za)