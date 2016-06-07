MILAN, June 7 Italian mid-tier lender Veneto Banca IPO-VENE.MI said on Tuesday its liquidity level had fallen below regulatory requirements at the end of May due to significant outflows.

In its prospectus of a 1-billion euro initial public offering that starts on Wednesday, the bank said its liquidity coverage ratio had declined below the 70 percent minimum requirement at the end of last month, but added it was expected to recover above that level after the cash call.

The bank also said it had set aside 2.9 million euros ($3.3 million) to cover for potential legal claims from shareholders.

It said there was a risk that further claims could be presented and require additional and even significant provisions from the lender. ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)