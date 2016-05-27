(Adds details)

MILAN May 27 A one billion euro capital raising at Italian regional lender Veneto Banca is likely to be priced at just 0.10 euros per share, a fraction of the value the bank set for its stock just a year ago, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Such a low price would all but wipe out the savings of thousands of small investors in the bank.

The unlisted bank last year set the price of its shares at 30.5 euros each, down from 39.5 euros in 2014.

The source said feedback from investors during pre-marketing for the share sale, which ends on Monday, was "very uncertain".

"I don't see any alternatives (to the price being set at 0.10 euros)," the source said.

Veneto Banca has 88,000 shareholders, most of them retail investors.

Its board meets on Monday to decide the price of the capital increase, which the lender needs to meet capital requirements set by the European Central Bank and avoid the risk of being wound down.

Sources told Reuters on Thursday that Italy's recently-created bank rescue fund Atlante was negotiating to backstop Veneto Banca's cash call.

Atlante last month acted as a backstop to a 1.5 billion euro share offer at fellow regional bank Banca Popolare di Vicenza, which failed to list and is now 99 percent owned by the 4.25 billion euro bailout fund.

To avoid a repeat of Popolare Vicenza's flop, Veneto Banca needs at least 250 million euros from investors to be allowed to list, under Italian rules on minimum share free floats.

However, one of the sources said the pricing of the share sale would value Veneto Banca at 0.34 times its tangible equity - broadly the same as UBI Banca, seen as a less risky bet, and above a ratio of 0.2 for Italy's third largest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena.