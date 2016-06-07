* Liquidity coverage ratio fell below minimum threshold in May

* Bank set to launch 1 bln euro IPO on Wednesday

* New bank bailout fund set to take control of lender (Adds details, Intesa CEO comment)

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, June 7 Veneto Banca IPO-VENE.MI said on Tuesday its liquidity level had fallen below a regulatory minimum at the end of May due to significant outflows as it prepared to tap the market for 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion).

It is the second mid-tier bank in Italy that has had to raise money to plug a gap in its capital identified by the European Central Bank.

Vento Banca's initial public offering, which starts on Wednesday, has been fully underwritten by a newly created bank bailout fund, Atlante, which looks now set to take control of the bank due to thin demand from investors.

The 4.25 billion euro Atlante fund was hastily set up in April to help struggling banks raise cash to avoid a sector-wide crisis.

It has already taken a 99 percent stake in fellow regional lender Popolare di Vicenza after investors shunned that bank's 1.5 billion euro IPO.

"Atlante will take control of Veneto Banca," said Carlo Messina, the chief executive of Intesa Sanpaolo, which is the global coordinator of the share sale.

He said it was not yet clear whether Veneto Banca would attract enough investor interest for the market listing to go ahead. Under Italian rules, a company needs a free float of at least 25 percent of its share capital to be allowed to list.

Atlante has committed to buy unsold shares in the bank at 0.10 euros each, relieving Intesa and other banks in the consortium from their underwriting obligations. Its guarantee is only valid if it gains a stake of at least 50.1 percent.

Taking on all of Veneto Banca's share issue would leave the fund with little spare money to help Italian banks sell bad debts that ballooned to 360 billion euros during a long recession.

In its IPO prospectus, Veneto Banca said its liquidity coverage ratio - a measure of a bank's ability to ride out short-term cash outflows - had declined below the 70 percent minimum regulatory level at the end of May.

It did not provide a precise figure but said the ratio was expected to recover above the minimum after the cash raising.

The bank also said it had set aside 2.9 million euros to cover potential legal claims from shareholders. This is much lower than the amount set aside by Popolare di Vicenza, which has estimated existing and potential claims of up to 1.4 billion euros.

But Veneto Banca said there was a risk that further claims could be presented and may need significant provisions.

Like Popolare Vicenza, unlisted Veneto Banca used to sell shares to its own customers in a marketing scheme that is now being investigated by prosecutors. New management at the two banks have said the lenders will cooperate fully with magistrates.

The bank last set a price for its own stock at 30.5 euros in 2015. With the IPO set to be priced at the bottom of a 0.1-0.5 euro price range, its 88,000 shareholders - most of them retail investors - will lose virtually all their money.

($1 = 0.8803 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi. Editing by Jane Merriman)