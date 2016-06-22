* Bank seeking 1 bln euros to plug capital gap

* Failed IPO would hand bank to bailout fund Atlante

* ECB has authorised Atlante to take majority stake (Adds details)

By Maria Pia Quaglia

MILAN, June 22 Shareholders in Italy's Veneto Banca have bought just 1 percent of its 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) initial share offering meaning the regional bank will likely be taken over by bailout fund Atlante, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Current shareholders had until Wednesday to buy into the stock sale. The offer runs until June 24 for institutional investors but the source said they are also expected to show scant interest.

With such a low take-up, Veneto Banca is unlikely to list. Under Italian rules, investors have to subscribe to at least 25 percent of an offer for the listing to go ahead as planned.

On Wednesday, Atlante said the European Central Bank had authorised it to take a stake of more than 50 percent in Veneto Banca.

It already owns 99 percent of Banca Popolare di Vicenza after the regional lender last month failed to drum up sufficient support for its 1.5 billion euro initial share offering and was denied permission to list.

The 4.25 billion euro Atlante fund was hastily set up in April to backstop cash calls at the two loss-making Veneto-based banks because Italy's government feared a domino effect on the sector from a failed capital raising.

However, the fund is also designed to help Italian lenders offload 200 billion euros in bad loans left behind by a deep recession. A second rescue in a matter of weeks would leave it with just 1.75 billion euros.

Atlante manager Alessandro Penati has said he plans to raise more money from investors to buy Italian banks' problem loans but only after successfully completing a first bad debt deal.

Both Veneto Banca and Popolare di Vicenza were at risk of being wound down after posting heavy losses in the last two years following a balance-sheet clean-up enforced by new European Central Bank supervisors.

Like Popolare di Vicenza, Veneto Banca is selling shares at as little as 0.1 euros in the initial public offering.

Though such a price inflicts a near 100 percent loss on the banks' current shareholders, mostly small savers, it still values both lenders above listed rivals seen as a less risky investment.

Penati has said Atlante plans to restructure Popolare di Vicenza and sell it within a couple of years.

($1 = 0.8842 euros) (Additional reporting and writing by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi and David Clarke)