* Bank seeking 1 bln euros to plug capital gap
* Failed IPO would hand bank to bailout fund Atlante
* ECB has authorised Atlante to take majority stake
By Maria Pia Quaglia
MILAN, June 22 Shareholders in Italy's Veneto
Banca have bought just 1 percent of its 1 billion euro ($1.1
billion) initial share offering meaning the regional bank will
likely be taken over by bailout fund Atlante, a source close to
the matter said on Wednesday.
Current shareholders had until Wednesday to buy into the
stock sale. The offer runs until June 24 for institutional
investors but the source said they are also expected to show
scant interest.
With such a low take-up, Veneto Banca is unlikely to list.
Under Italian rules, investors have to subscribe to at least 25
percent of an offer for the listing to go ahead as planned.
On Wednesday, Atlante said the European Central Bank had
authorised it to take a stake of more than 50 percent in Veneto
Banca.
It already owns 99 percent of Banca Popolare di Vicenza
after the regional lender last month failed to drum up
sufficient support for its 1.5 billion euro initial share
offering and was denied permission to list.
The 4.25 billion euro Atlante fund was hastily set up in
April to backstop cash calls at the two loss-making Veneto-based
banks because Italy's government feared a domino effect on the
sector from a failed capital raising.
However, the fund is also designed to help Italian lenders
offload 200 billion euros in bad loans left behind by a deep
recession. A second rescue in a matter of weeks would leave it
with just 1.75 billion euros.
Atlante manager Alessandro Penati has said he plans to raise
more money from investors to buy Italian banks' problem loans
but only after successfully completing a first bad debt deal.
Both Veneto Banca and Popolare di Vicenza were at risk of
being wound down after posting heavy losses in the last two
years following a balance-sheet clean-up enforced by new
European Central Bank supervisors.
Like Popolare di Vicenza, Veneto Banca is selling shares at
as little as 0.1 euros in the initial public offering.
Though such a price inflicts a near 100 percent loss on the
banks' current shareholders, mostly small savers, it still
values both lenders above listed rivals seen as a less risky
investment.
Penati has said Atlante plans to restructure Popolare di
Vicenza and sell it within a couple of years.
($1 = 0.8842 euros)
