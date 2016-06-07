ALTAVILLA VICENTINA, Italy, June 7 A newly created Italian bank bailout fund will take control of Veneto Banca, which is seeking to raise 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in a risky initial public offering, the global coordinator of the offer said on Tuesday.

Intesa Sanpaolo's Chief Executive Carlo Messina, whose bank is leading a consortium of banks arranging the deal, said it was not yet clear whether the regional bank would attract enough investor interest for the listing to take place.

"It seems difficult but I cannot rule it out," he told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

Messina said the bank's current shareholders would definitely not invest enough money in the cash call to have a 51 percent stake in the bank.

"The shareholders will not reach 51 percent and therefore Atlante (bailout bank fund) will take control of Veneto Banca," he said.

Atlante has agreed to take on unsold shares in Veneto Banca's IPO, relieving the consortium, provided it can gain a majority stake. ($1 = 0.8799 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Accardo, editing by Silvia Aloisi)