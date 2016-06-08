(Recasts with CEO comments)

MILAN, June 8 Veneto Banca will seek a merger after it has completed a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) share sale needed to stave off the risk of being wound down, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

The mid-tier bank is raising the money to plug a capital gap identified by the European Central Bank and to counter deposit outflows that have pushed a key short-term liquidity ratio below a regulatory minimum.

"A merger is ... inevitable," Director General Cristiano Carrus told a presentation on Wednesday to launch the sale. "When we have a billion euro in our pocket, wherever it comes from, we can assess (a possible deal) with our stomach a little fuller or a little less empty," he said.

Following poor demand from professional investors in the run-up to the offer, Italy's new bank bailout fund Atlante has committed to take on any unsold shares provided it can gain a majority stake in the bank.

Atlante last month took over another regional bank Popolare di Vicenza after its 1.5 billion euro initial public offering flopped. It plans to restructure it and sell within two years.

Italian media have speculated Atlante may want to combine Veneto Banca and Popolare di Vicenza if, as widely expected, it ends up with a controlling stake in Veneto Banca.

Both banks have made big losses in the past two years due to a balance-sheet clean-up enforced by the ECB. Existing shareholders, mostly retail investors, have seen the value of their holdings wiped out.

In some cases customers were lent money by the bank to become shareholders.

Veneto Banca said in its share sale prospectus it had received 2,457 complaints from customers at end-March with claims totalling 175 million euros. As of March 31, it had set aside 65 million euros to face potential risks and charges.

Carrus declined to give more details on recent deposit outflows flagged in the prospectus and said Veneto Banca had measures in place to counter potential liquidity problems.

He said the bank's liquidity coverage ratio - which measures assets that can be quickly sold to counter outflows - was only "a few points" below a minimum 70 percent requirement and would return above it after the share sale.

Veneto Banca said in the prospectus the capital raising would only give it a limited buffer relative to the ECB's requirements so that it might be forced to tap the market for cash in the future. ($1 = 0.8773 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala. Editing by Jane Merriman)