MILAN Dec 11 The city of Venice has put up for sale its 14.1 percent stake in the operator of its local airport, in a last-ditch attempt to meet year-end budget targets and avoid possible job cuts.

The sale of the stake in Save SpA, which runs Venice's Marco Polo airport, is the latest example of cash-strapped local authorities forced to sell assets to meet the demands of Italy's Stability Pact.

The Pact was introduced several years ago to curb the spending of city, regional and provincial administrations in an effort to keep a grip on Italy's budget deficit.

The Province of Milan has also put on sale its stake in airport operator SEA to raise cash to pay down debt after an initial public offering was pulled in November due to lack of demand.

In a statement on its website, Venice said its council had decided to auction the Save stake which has a market vale of around 55 million euros ($71 million).

"Missing Stability Pact targets would have dire consequences," Venice's centre-left mayor Giorgio Orsoni said in a statement.

Venice wants to pocket the money from the sale by the end of December. Bids in the auction, which runs from Wednesday to Dec. 20, will start at 6.38 euros per share, a 10 percent discount to Monday's closing price.

Save also operates the airport of Treviso, which is about 30 km far away from the tourist-packed lagoon city.

($1 = 0.7736 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by David Holmes)