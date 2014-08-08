ROME Aug 8 Big cruise ships will be barred from
Venice's Saint Mark's lagoon, to protect Italy's floating city
from potential damage caused by growing traffic, the government
said on Friday.
Venetians and environmentalists have long voiced concern
about tourist vessels sailing close to the fragile city. Last
November, Italy's government started limiting traffic on the
lagoon and the Giudecca canal, which flows into the lagoon
between the main island of Venice and the island of La Giudecca
to the south.
"The order by which in 2014 and 2015 no large ship weighing
more than 96,000 tonnes will be able to enter Saint Mark's
lagoon and the Giudecca canal is back in force," transport
minister Maurizio Lupi said, describing the large ships as
"skyscrapers of the sea".
Politicians including Lupi, the prime minister's chief of
staff Graziano Delrio, culture minister Dario Franceschini and
environment minister Gianluca Galletti met in Rome on Friday and
agreed to implement a decree limiting the traffic.
The ministers commissioned an environmental analysis of the
nearby Contorta-Sant'Angelo canal, which has been chosen as a
possible alternative route for larger vessels to reach Venice's
maritime station.
"Our goal is to protect the environment without compromising
the economy," Galletti said in a statement.
Lupi said Italy was agreeing the changes with cruise ship
operators, and did not want to discourage those companies from
doing business in Italy as they are an "important resource".
The sinking of the 114,500-tonne Costa Concordia liner off
the Tuscan coast in 2012, which killed 32 people, has heightened
concerns about enormous cruise ships in Italy's waters.
