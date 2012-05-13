MILAN May 13 Italy is considering using the
army to protect the defence conglomerate Finmeccanica and the
tax collection agency Equitalia, the targets of a series of
attacks that are raising concerns about political violence, the
interior minister said.
Although protests against Italy's austerity programme have
been largely peaceful, last week a well-known anarchist group
claimed responsibility for an attack in which a Finmeccanica
executive was shot in the leg.
"Investigators tell me this is a credible claim. This forces
us to raise our guard to avoid an escalation that, sadly, is one
possible scenario. This is what we are going to do in the next
days," Interior Minister Annamaria Cancellieri told the daily La
Repubblica in an interview.
She said using the army to defend potential targets was "a
possible solution".
A national security committee will meet on Thursday.
Cancellieri said Equitalia, the target of a string of letter
bomb and petrol bomb attacks, needed tighter security.
"Any attack against Equitalia is an attack against the
state," she said.
Roberto Adinolfi, chief executive of the Ansaldo Nucleare
nuclear engineering group controlled by Finmeccanica, was shot
and wounded by masked gunmen on Monday.
The attack was claimed by a branch of the Informal Anarchist
Federation, which has claimed responsibility for a string of
letter bombs sent to Equitalia officials including its director
general. The group has said it will strike seven more times.
"I hope this does not mean a return to a tragic past,"
Finmeccanica chief executive Giuseppe Orsi told the Corriere
della Sera daily.
The far-left Red Brigades spread violence and terror across
Italy in the "Years of Lead" in the 1970s with their attacks on
the political, military and industrial establishment.
Mario Monti's government has embarked on a series of radical
measures to try to contain Italy's mammoth public debt,
including raising taxes, cutting pensions and opening up the
labour market.
A wave of highly publicised suicides, especially among
debt-stricken entrepreneurs, has highlighted the human cost of
the crisis and made tax collectors into hate figures.
This month a struggling 54-year-old businessman burst into
an Equitalia office and held an official hostage at gunpoint for
several hours before surrendering to police.
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Kevin Liffey)