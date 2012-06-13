BRIEF-Integrated Core Strategies reports 6.5 pct passive stake in RH
* Integrated Core Strategies (US) Llc reports 6.5 pct passive stake in RH as of june 2 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r3IQUu Further company coverage:
MILAN, June 13 Italian police said on Wednesday they were arresting members of an anarchist organisation suspected of carrying out a string of recent attacks, including sending letter bombs to the tax collection agency Equitalia and Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt.
In a statement, Perugia-based police also said they had conducted more than 40 searches across Italy. More details will be available at a press conference due at 0830 GMT.
A recent wave of attacks, which included the shooting and wounding of an Italian nuclear engineering company executive last month, have stoked fears of a return to 1970s-style political violence in crisis-hit Italy. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.