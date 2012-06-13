(Adds detail on suspects)
MILAN, June 13 Italian police said on Wednesday
they had arrested members of an anarchist organisation suspected
of carrying out a string of recent attacks, including sending
letter bombs to the tax collection agency Equitalia and Deutsche
Bank in Frankfurt.
Police in the central Italian city of Perugia ordered more
than 40 searches across Italy and arrested 10 people, a
statement said.
A recent wave of attacks, which included the shooting and
wounding of an Italian nuclear engineering company executive
last month, have stoked fears of a return to 1970s-style
political violence in crisis-hit Italy.
Police said they had no proof linking the suspects to the
attack on Ansaldo Nucleare Chief Executive Roberto Adinolfi in
May.
Those arrested include several Italians accused of links to
the group which calls itself the Informal Anarchist Federation
(FAI).
Messages signed by that group were included in a letter bomb
sent to Equitalia, which blew off the finger of the agency's
director general, and in another one sent to Deutsche Bank's
Chief Executive Josef Ackermann, which was intercepted and did
not explode.
Police also arrested two men in Switzerland and Germany.
Those held are accused of organising and planting a bomb
that partially exploded in a tunnel under Milan's Bocconi
University in December 2009, and for the letter bombs sent to
Equitalia, Deutsche Bank, and the Greek embassy in Paris in
December 2011.
(Reporting by Sara Rossi and Lisa Jucca Writing by Catherine
Hornby; Editing by Myra MacDonald)