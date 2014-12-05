BRIEF-Aldar Properties launches mid-market homes on Reem Island
* Launches mid-market homes from 450,000 dirhams on Reem Island
ROME Dec 5 Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Friday that the country would likely see more consumer price declines in coming months, which could create a deflationary situation that can have "very serious consequences" for high-debt countries like Italy.
It is "likely" that Italy will see further price declines in coming months, Visco said at a conference in Rome.
Italy slipped into deflation - an year-on-year decline in consumer prices - in August and September for the first time in 50 years, but prices then rose slightly in October and November. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Steve Scherer)
* Launches mid-market homes from 450,000 dirhams on Reem Island
TAIPEI, April 17 Taiwan stocks fell slightly on Monday, largely tracking regional shares and unnerved by the U.S. Treasury's decision to keep Taiwan on a monitoring list for its trade practices. The U.S. Treasury last week maintained that Taiwan's material current account surplus merited Taiwan to stay on its monitoring list, though it dropped a second criterion that Taiwan had met in October of one-sided intervention in foreign exchange markets. "Treasury ur